Government Spending Distorts GDP

  • Government Expenditure & Investment has grown 4.08% annually since July 2022 while the underlying economy has grown at a 2.78% pace.
  • This has given the Real GDP an inflated pace of 2.98%.
  • Note that when govt. spending was ‘sequestered’ from Oct 2009-Jan 2014, Real Private GDP outperformed Real GDP by a decent margin.

Real GDP continues to outpace the underlying Real Private GDP. Government Expenditure & Investment has grown 4.08% annually since July 2022 while the underlying economy has grown at a 2.78% pace.

This has given the Real GDP

