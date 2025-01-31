Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) (NEOE:COST:CA) is such an efficient company that even with a gross margin lower than 13%, it has been able to generate consistent shareholder value over the last
DeepSeek Didn't Hurt Costco - But Its Valuation Might
Summary
- Costco's efficient business model and high customer loyalty drive consistent shareholder value, but its current valuation is too high for a buy rating.
- Despite robust growth and resilience to economic conditions, Costco's forward price-to-earnings ratio implies a low earnings yield for a couple of years, making it less attractive for new investments.
- Potential growth paths include international expansion and e-commerce, but challenges in adapting the business model to new regions exist.
- Given the squeezed margin of safety and high treasury rates, holding Costco stock is more prudent than buying at current prices.
