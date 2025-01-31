MSCI: Another 'Hold' After Disappointing Q4 Results

Summary

  • MSCI's Q4 results missed revenue expectations, highlighting continued underperformance in international indexes and a tough demand environment for financial information services.
  • Despite a strong long-term track record, MSCI's reliance on lower-quality businesses for growth and a demanding valuation make it less attractive compared to peers.
  • MSCI's 2025 outlook indicates flat free cash flow and modest revenue growth, with little room for upside surprises, reinforcing a 'Hold' rating.
  • Given MSCI's high valuation and limited growth prospects, I recommend shareholders reallocate their investments to more attractive opportunities.

No entry sign appearing out of laptop computer

Dimitri Otis/DigitalVision via Getty Images

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) announced its Q4 and FY24 results yesterday, and failed to meet subdued revenue expectations amid a tough demand environment for financial information services, as well as continued underperformance of international indexes, the company's

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

