Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is set to release eq4’24 earnings on February 12, 2024, and is expected to provide investors assurance about the growth trajectory set at the firm’s November 2024 investor day
Vertiv: AI Factory Construction Is Accelerating Top-Line Growth
Summary
- Vertiv is guiding a strong outlook for eFY25 with accelerated top-line growth paired with improved margins, guiding 16-18% organic sales growth and $3.50-3.60 EPS.
- Vertiv's strong backlog, partnerships, and expansion in liquid cooling and modular solutions position it for robust growth through mass deployments.
- Management is forecasting the global data center footprint to grow at a 24% CAGR through 2028, potentially leading to significant growth in liquid cooling sales.
