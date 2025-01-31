Franklin High Yield Municipal SMA Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Performance Data
|
Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)
|
3 Mths
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
Since Inception (10/31/2022)
|
Franklin High Yield Municipal SMA - Pure GROSS
|
-1.17
|
3.66
|
3.66
|
8.57
|
Franklin High Yield Municipal SMA - NET
|
-1.54
|
2.13
|
2.13
|
6.98
|
Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index
|
-1.22
|
1.05
|
1.05
|
5.75
|
Calendar Year Returns (USD %)
|
2024
|
2023
|
Franklin High Yield Municipal SMA - Pure GROSS
|
3.66
|
10.21
|
Franklin High Yield Municipal SMA - NET
|
2.13
|
8.59
|
Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index
|
1.05
|
6.40
|
The strategy returns shown are preliminary composite returns, subject to future revision (downward or upward). Please visit www.franklintempleton.com for the latest performance figures. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. An investment in this strategy can lose value.
Performance data represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate with market conditions, and you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Periods less than one year are not annualized. Performance results are for the composite which includes all actual, fully discretionary accounts with substantially similar investment policies and objectives managed to the composite's investment strategy. Composite returns are stated in U.S. dollars and assume reinvestment of any dividends, interest income, capital gains, or other earnings. The composite may include account(s) that are gross of fees and pure gross of fees. "Pure" gross-of-fee returns do not reflect the deduction of any expenses, including transaction costs. A traditional (or "true") gross-of-fee return reflects performance after the reduction of transaction costs but before the reduction of the investment advisory fee. The gross-of-fee return may include a blend of "true" gross-of-fee returns for non-wrap accounts and "pure" gross-of-fee returns for wrap accounts. Net-of-fee returns is reduced by a model "wrap fee" (1.5% is the maximum anticipated wrap fee for fixed income portfolios) which includes trading expenses as well as investment management, administrative and custodial fees. The model wrap fee used represents the highest anticipated wrap fee applicable to the strategy. Actual fees and account minimums may vary.
Performance Review
- The municipal (muni) bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, recorded negative total returns for the fourth quarter of 2024 but fared better than US Treasuries. During the period, continued economic resilience and sticky price pressures resulted in a cautious tone from the US Federal Reserve (Fed). While policymakers delivered two 25-basis point (bp) interest rate cuts, accompanying statements penciled in only two more for 2025, fewer than previously expected. Data for US gross domestic product for 2024's third quarter showed an annualized increase of 3.1%, indicating a modest acceleration from the second quarter's 3.0% expansion. Against this backdrop, demand for muni bonds was robust, and new tax-exempt bond issuance - though higher than that recorded in 2023 - moderated somewhat compared with the prior quarter. General obligation bonds fared better than revenue-related issues, while there was no clear trend in performance between lower-rated securities and their higher-quality counterparts. However, high-yield securities fared better than investment grade-rated debt.
- The high-yield muni strategy's performance fared better than that of its benchmark, the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index, for the quarter.
- Our overweight to bonds that do not have external credit ratings contributed to relative returns.
- Sector exposure was also a driver of relative results. We focus on revenue-related bonds, including pre-paid gas structured bonds and muni bond real estate issues from land development and housing projects, which continued to outperform during the quarter. Security selection within the sectors also enhanced performance.
- In contrast, our overweight to duration detracted from returns as muni yields rose over the quarter.
Outlook & Strategy
- The quarter saw investor sentiment oscillate between optimism around a resilient US economy and the prospect that a Republican-led government might further support growth, and concerns that this would mean fewer policy rate cuts from the Fed. As a result, total returns were mixed across fixed income asset classes; tax-free muni bonds recorded negative total returns over the three months under review. However, demand for new muni bond sales remained robust, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that many new issue deals continue to be oversubscribed. Going forward, we expect investors to still be drawn by the historically elevated yields on offerings, which can be particularly appealing for those investors who target tax-adjusted income.
- Fundamentals in the muni market remain stable and should be supportive of the asset class over the medium to long term. Healthy economic growth has allowed states, counties and many municipalities to bolster their reserves, which means that they are well-positioned to deal with any potential financial challenges that may arise. The fundamental strength of muni issuers is reflected in a 15-quarter streak of credit rating upgrades outpacing downgrades (as of 2024's third quarter, based on ratings from Moody's Ratings and S&P Global). However, certain tailwinds that have been contributing to credit strength over recent years are waning somewhat. As the economy cools and inflation eases, tax revenue growth across state and local governments is projected to moderate or decline. While we are not worried about a spike in defaults, more challenging conditions will mean that rigorous bottom-up research and strong security selection will be particularly important over the coming quarters.
- In the United States, sentiment indicators across businesses and consumers point to an optimistic outlook, as a Republican-controlled administration is expected to support economic growth in 2025. Some of the policy changes that we anticipate include a more business-friendly regulatory environment - which should boost investment - and increased tariffs, which are causing some uncertainty but are likely to have only a modest negative impact on the economy. What we as fixed income investors will be watching, however, is the fiscal deficit, since President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promises add up to a large increase in government expenditure. Persistently loose fiscal policy might make the Fed's job of getting inflation back to its 2% target even more difficult. Consequently, we expect only a shallow easing cycle in monetary policy. Since we believe that the Fed's "neutral" rate lies around 4% and its policy is unlikely to need to turn accommodative, we might see only one 25-bp rate reduction in 2025. Less easing might mean continued volatility in fixed income markets, which, we believe, can potentially provide attractive entry points into the tax-exempt muni bond sector for investors. We believe there are opportunities to find value across the credit spectrum.
|
Product Details[1]
Footnote
1. A composite is an aggregation of one or more portfolios into a single group that represents a particular investment objective or strategy. The composite return is the asset-weighted average of the performance results of all the fully discretionary portfolios in the composite. The composite return information provided herein includes the returns of Franklin Templeton, high-net-worth individual and institutional client portfolios and with respect to any periods prior to the inception of Franklin Templeton, reflects the performance of any such other portfolios.
Investment Team
Important Information
The information contained in this piece is not a complete analysis of every material fact regarding the market and any industry, sector, security or portfolio. Statements of fact cited by the manager have been obtained from sources considered reliable but no representation is made as to their completeness or accuracy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, opinions provided are valid only as of the date of the material, and are subject to change without notice. The manager's opinions are intended solely to provide insight into how the manager analyzes securities, may differ from that of other affiliated managers, and are not a recommendation or individual investment advice for any particular security, strategy or investment product. Any securities discussed may not represent an account's entire portfolio and in the aggregate may represent a small percentage of an account's portfolio holdings. There is no assurance that any such securities will remain in an account's portfolio, or that securities sold have not been repurchased. It should not be assumed that any securities transactions discussed were or will prove to be profitable. The information provided should not be considered a recommendation to purchase, sell or hold any particular security. All indexes are unmanaged and cannot accommodate direct investment. Investors should review their investment objectives, risk tolerance and liquidity needs before choosing a manager.
There is no guarantee that investment strategies will work under all market conditions, and investors should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term, especially during periods of market downturns. Please refer to www.franklintempleton.com for more information about the portfolio, including objective, risks and investment process.
Franklin Templeton claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organisation, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.
The primary benchmark for this composite is the Bloomberg® Municipal Bond Index. This index is a sector market value capitalization weighted fixed income index comprised of general obligation, revenue, insured and pre-refunded/escrowed municipal bonds selected to be representative of the market. The Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index is an unmanaged index representing the investment environment existing during the time periods shown.
All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. To the extent the portfolio invests in a concentration of certain securities, regions or industries, it is subject to increased volatility. Fixed income securities involve interest rate, credit, inflation and reinvestment risks, and possible loss of principal. As interest rates rise, the value of fixed income securities falls. Liquidity risk exists when securities or other investments become more difficult to sell, or are unable to be sold, at the price at which they have been valued. Active management does not ensure gains or protect against market declines. The portfolio is non-diversified and may invest in a relatively small number of issuers, which may negatively impact the performance and result in greater fluctuation in value. The manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated.
For fee schedules, contact your financial professional, or if you enter into an agreement directly with Franklin Templeton Private Portfolio Group, LLC ("FTPPG"), refer to FTPPG's Form ADV Part 2A disclosure document. Management and performance of individual accounts may vary for reasons that include the existence of different implementation practices and model requirements in different investment programs.
To obtain specific information on available products and services or a GIPS Report, contact your Franklin Templeton separately managed account sales team at (800) DIAL BEN/342-5236.
Indexes are unmanaged, and one cannot invest directly in an index. They do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Source: FactSet. Important data provider notices and terms available at Third Party Content Providers and Disclosures.
These materials are being provided for illustrative and informational purposes only. The information contained herein is obtained from multiple sources that are believed to be reliable. However, such information has not been verified, and may be different from the information included in documents and materials created by the sponsor firm in whose investment program a client participates. Some sponsor firms may require that these materials be preceded or accompanied by investment profiles or other documents or materials prepared by such sponsor firms, which will be provided upon a client's request. For additional information, documents and/or materials, please speak to your Financial Professional or contact your sponsor firm.
Franklin Templeton is not undertaking to provide impartial advice. Nothing herein is intended to provide fiduciary advice. FT has a financial interest.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.