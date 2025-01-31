Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) have been a strong performer over the past year, gaining 49%, though shares were flattish after-hours on Thursday despite reporting a solid beat, as much of the good news is now in the price. Shares have
Baker Hughes: Rally Justified By LNG Growth And Margin Expansion
Summary
- Baker Hughes shares gained 49% over the past year, driven by optimism around LNG development under the Trump Administration, alongside ongoing growth.
- The company reported strong Q4 earnings, with $0.70 EPS beating estimates and revenue rising 8% to $7.4 billion, driven by margin expansion.
- Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segment showed robust growth, with revenue up 21% and a significant backlog, benefiting from high demand for US LNG exports.
- While margins have improved, revenue growth in oil field services will likely be capped by sub-$80 oil prices.
- With a fair valuation at 17x forward earnings, I rate Baker Hughes as a hold as good news appears in the price.
