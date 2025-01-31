The Bank Of Canada Cuts Interest Rate To 3% As U.S. Tariff Threat Looms

(10min)

Summary

  • Bank of Canada cuts rates under looming US tariffs.
  • What options the Bank of Canada may have if tariffs hit economic growth.
  • Will US tariffs lead to a recession in the Canadian economy?

Pile of Canadian bills with one hundred dollars on top

Originally published on January 29, 2025

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate by 25 bps. The cut comes as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to implement a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States. James Marple, Senior Economist

TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

