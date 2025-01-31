Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been such a rollercoaster stock in recent years. The stock went in almost a straight line from $44 at the beginning of 2020 to $350 by November of 2021, just to enter a deep 90% bear market, which lasted two years
Sea: Great And Distinct Business Model
Summary
- Sea Limited has experienced significant volatility, rising from $44 to $350, then dropping to $30, and rebounding to $120 per share currently.
- The company's growth is driven by steep growth, excellent operating leverage, and solid cash flow generation, suggesting continued positive trends.
- SE's business model includes three segments: Shopee (e-commerce), SeaMoney (financial services), and Garena (digital entertainment), enhancing profitability.
- Shopee is a dominant e-commerce player in South East Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil, positioning Sea Limited for sustained market strength.
