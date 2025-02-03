Currys (OTCPK:CURYY) (OTC:DSITF) stock has risen by a remarkable 80% over the past year, making a stunning recovery from its sell-off. In spite of that, the shares are still halfway from rebounding to
Currys Is Cooking Up The Ultimate Comeback
Summary
- Currys stock has surged 80% over the past year as improving financials and margins spark a remarkable recovery, though still well below its 2021 peak.
- Its latest Q3 update revealed strong gaming and computing sales, with management lifting profit guidance above market expectations and signalling a dividend return.
- Despite near-term headwinds, Currys' mammoth market share in AI laptops positions it perfectly for the 2025 Windows refresh cycle and further AI upgrade cycles over the medium term.
