The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut its deposit facility rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, amid disappointing growth in the region. While inflation is projected at target this year, from a risk management perspective a level of 2.75% means upside shocks to inflation
ECB: Heading Towards Neutral
Summary
- The European Central Bank has cut its deposit facility rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, amid disappointing growth in the region.
- Despite still elevated domestic inflation, weak growth and inflation projected at target this year strengthen the case for further rate cuts.
- Wage growth has been moderating recently, and is expected to slow considerably this year, towards growth rates broadly compatible with the ECB’s price stability target.
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.