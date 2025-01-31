The U.S. Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate on hold at a range between 4.25% and 4.5%, following three consecutive cuts since September 2024. Policy makers highlighted a stable labour market but also elevated inflation levels. Scott Colbourne, Managing Director & Head of Active Fixed
U.S. Fed Keeps Rates On Hold As Inflation Stays Sticky
Summary
- Why the Fed is now taking a wait-and-see approach to rates and inflation.
- A Fed rate cut in March may now be less certain.
- Trump wants the Fed to cut rates, but does he have any say?
