Despite the company's strong market position and the fundamental attractiveness of the business, I will begin my coverage of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) with a Sell rating due to the stock being somewhat overbought, risks regarding the prospects for further growth and
Copart Is On The Shortlist For Purchase, But At Lower Prices
Summary
- Despite Copart's strong market position and profitability, I rate it a SELL due to overvaluation and growth risks.
- Copart's impressive financials include a 45% gross profit margin, 30% net income margin, and 28% return on invested capital.
- The company is debt-free, focusing on acquisitions over buybacks or dividends, enhancing long-term stability and growth potential.
- Current stock price is 13% overvalued; I am waiting for a correction to $50 before starting investing.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.