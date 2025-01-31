Global investors staged a broad selloff in technology stocks on Monday, wiping out a staggering $593 billion in market value from chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - an unprecedented one-day loss for any firm on Wall Street. The downward
DeepSeek's AI Emergence Triggers Record Nvidia Loss And Tech Selloff
Summary
- Global investors staged a broad selloff in technology stocks on Monday, wiping out a staggering $593B in market value from Nvidia — an unprecedented one-day loss for any firm on Wall Street.
- DeepSeek’s free application, launched on January 10, leverages the DeepSeek-V3 model, which the company’s researchers say rivals the most advanced AI systems globally while requiring less than $6 million to train.
- The sudden emergence of an AI heavy-hitter like DeepSeek is especially alarming given the Trump administration’s recent commitment to invest $500 billion in American data centers.
