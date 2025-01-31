Nebius Group: DeepSeek's Possible Influence On Nebius

Jan. 31, 2025 4:54 AM ETNebius Group N.V. (NBIS) Stock57 Comments
Denis Buivolov, CFA
1.27K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • DeepSeek's efficiency has led to a sell-off in AI stocks, but I believe the market's reaction to Nebius Group is overly negative.
  • Despite DeepSeek's lower training costs, the AI data center market will still face a significant shortfall, benefiting Nebius AI in the long term.
  • Three scenarios are considered: market growth slows, accelerates, or DeepSeek's costs are higher than claimed. Nebius AI benefits in all cases.
  • I maintain a bullish view on Nebius AI, with a fair value estimate of $47.7 per share, and have added to my position during the recent dip.
Artificial Intelligence Technology

Just_Super

Background

Monday was a tough day for the AI market. News spread that DeepSeek had outperformed OpenAI's model in efficiency while requiring significantly fewer computing resources for training compared to current models with similar performance. This led to a sell-off in AI-related

This article was written by

Denis Buivolov, CFA
1.27K Followers
I am the head of research for the pre-IPO and venture division of the investment bank. Prior to that, I have been working as a global equity research analyst in an investment bank for the past 5 years. My specialization are Biotechnology, Internet and Media. I Received my CFA Charter in 2017. Also, I am FRM Charter. Besides, I am the author of the Russian-language Telegram-channel (the link in the section Website URL).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not investment advice. I am not an investment advisor. Before making any investment, please do your own research!

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NBIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News