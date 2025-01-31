Chinese artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek shocked markets with its release of an AI model that it said had been developed for a fraction of the cost of the industry-leading models in the US. The market's volatile reaction was exemplified
Market Experts Take A Deep Dive Into DeepSeek
Summary
- DeepSeek had a short-term bearish impact, but the market has been sorting out potential winners and losers and generated some rotation in the technology space.
- When priced for perfection or near perfection, a stock is more vulnerable to a significant sell-off — even based on news flow with little in the way of details.
- Before COVID, the S&P 500 Index’s composition was drastically different than it is today. With the rise of mega-cap technology names, this has changed.
Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.Be the first to know! Sign up for Invesco US Blog and get expert investment views as they post.Disclosure for all Invesco US articles: Before investing, carefully read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.’s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (Invesco PowerShares). Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. ©2015 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|WTAI
|-
|-
|WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
|THNQ
|-
|-
|Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
|LRNZ
|-
|-
|TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
|AIQ
|-
|-
|Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
|UBOT
|-
|-
|Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF