Polaris Stock More Compelling Than Treasuries
Summary
- Polaris stock is now attractive due to its lower price, profitability, and safe dividend, despite a tough 2024.
- The dividend yield of 5.3% is higher than the 10-Year Treasury Note, making Polaris a compelling investment.
- Polaris has sufficient cash and cash flow to sustain and potentially grow its dividend, ensuring a good risk-adjusted return.
- I plan to buy PII stock now and increase my position after reviewing the upcoming 10-K, barring any negative surprises.
