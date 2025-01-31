Polaris Stock More Compelling Than Treasuries

Jan. 31, 2025 8:45 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII) Stock1 Comment
Patrick Doyle
7.22K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Polaris stock is now attractive due to its lower price, profitability, and safe dividend, despite a tough 2024.
  • The dividend yield of 5.3% is higher than the 10-Year Treasury Note, making Polaris a compelling investment.
  • Polaris has sufficient cash and cash flow to sustain and potentially grow its dividend, ensuring a good risk-adjusted return.
  • I plan to buy PII stock now and increase my position after reviewing the upcoming 10-K, barring any negative surprises.

A graph moving up

Richard Drury

It’s been about six months since I suggested that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) stock is a less compelling investment than the treasury note in an article with the stupendously original title “Polaris Stock Less Compelling Than Treasury

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle
7.22K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PII either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'll be buying when the market opens on the 31st.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PII Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PII

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PII
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News