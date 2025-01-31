This article was written by
Massif Capital is a value-oriented investment partnership focused on global opportunities in energy, basic materials and industrials. We invest principally in businesses with long lived assets that generate predictable cash flows that require not only capital allocation acumen from management but a keen focus on operational excellence. Our investment practice is primarily concerned with the nature of risk and value as it relates to protecting, enhancing and deploying the irreplaceable capital of our investors into a concentrated portfolio of economically productive assets.