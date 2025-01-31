Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) have been a poor performer over the past year as slow global growth has weighed on steel pricing, leading shares to lose 28%. Investors did get some relief this week with better-than-feared Q4 results sending
Nucor: Shares Appear Attractive With Demand Green Shoots And Potential Tariffs
Summary
- Nucor's shares have underperformed due to declining steel prices, but recent Q4 results provided a 4% boost, making it a good time to revisit the stock.
- Despite a challenging year with lower pricing and volumes, Nucor maintained strong cash generation and balance sheet strength, supporting continued capital deployment and dividends.
- Potential trade policies under the new Trump Administration could benefit Nucor, with medium-term EPS projected at $12.75-$13.25, making shares attractive at less than 10x earnings.
- Risks include the failure to enact protectionist trade policies or a recession, but with 23% upside potential, Nucor remains a buy.
