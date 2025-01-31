Apple: The China Revenue Decline That No One Realizes Is Bullish
Summary
- Apple's China revenues fell 11% YoY. But contrary to what you may think; it does not spell weak demand in that region. In fact, China demand is stronger than expected.
- Product and iPhone sales have been stagnant for the past 3 years. The iPhone 16 Series launch missed estimates in the holiday season.
- But with a huge and still-growing installed base of products, AAPL is enjoying steady and robust double-digit growth in service revenues at double the gross margins vs. the product business.
- The stock trades at a 25% premium vs. history on a 1-yr Fwd P/E basis. But I think the bullish fundamentals make it worthwhile. Relative technicals vs. SPX are also bullish.
- Insourcing in 2025 is a key catalyst for product gross margin expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.