Bullish exuberance is returning to the markets and the economy in a big way following the Presidential election. Such is particularly the case with recent executive orders signed by Trump, which fulfill Trump's promises to "Make America Great Again." Given that short-term market
Bullish Exuberance Returns As Trump Takes Office
Summary
- Bullish exuberance is returning to the markets and the economy in a big way following the Presidential election.
- The improvement in optimism is unsurprising, given the many anti-business policies and regulations implemented by the former administration.
- While the high correlation is unsurprising, it is worth noting that not all periods of high confidence led to increasing strong economic activity rates.
- With slowing economic growth, fiscal policy uncertainties, global challenges, overconfident sentiment, and ambitious earnings expectations, investors have plenty of reasons to approach the markets carefully.
