The Bank of Canada is acknowledging that a 25% U.S. tariff on Canadian goods, as well as potential retaliation from Ottawa, could be enough to drive inflation higher and send the economy into recession. The BoC highlighted that risk as it opted
Why The BoC May Have Limited Options To Offset The Impact Of U.S. Tariffs
Summary
- Why US tariffs could lead to weaker growth and higher prices in Canada.
- What tools does the Bank of Canada have to deal with tariffs? Not many.
- Will tariffs send Canada's economy into recession?
