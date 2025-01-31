Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Oil Tariff Exclusion

Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

Our top stories today: Oil may be excluded from new tariffs, initial jobless claims unexpectedly retreat, and Nasdaq futures gain.

Steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada are set to go into effect on Saturday as President Trump threatens trade with America's neighbors unless they address illegal migration, drug trafficking, and "massive subsidies in the form of deficits." One closely watched area likely to be excluded is oil, due to the complicated nature of the U.S. energy industry.

There's a notable paradox for a country that has become a dominant energy superpower, where despite producing more oil than it consumes, it remains the second-largest importer in the world after China.

Everything works fine as long as the U.S. has buyers of its oil, and is able to import its needs, but arrangements can be agitated if things are shaken up on the trade front.

Expanding and converting current refineries, or developing new ones to process sweeter crude (less sulfur and contaminants), would be too expensive and require an extended time horizon for an industry that must please new U.S. administrations every four to eight years (renewables and green energy?).

Other problems include the lack of infrastructure to get U.S.-produced oil to U.S. refineries, as well as environmental permits and regulations, and don't forget the premium to be made on the sale of light sweet WTI (CL1:COM) and the strengthening of margins by processing cheaper sour crude.

Initial jobless claims for the week ended Jan. 25 fell by 16K to 207K, compared with the 224K consensus and 223K prior (unrevised), according to Department of Labor data released on Thursday.

The four-week moving average was 212,500, down 1,000 from the earlier week's unrevised average of 213,500.

Continuing claims: 1.858M vs. 1.890M expected and 1.900M prior (revised from 1.899M).

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2% for the week ended Jan. 18, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate, the Labor Department said.

Stock index futures were higher on Friday, with Nasdaq futures leading the pack, as Apple and Intel's earnings reports brought cheer. Investors are now awaiting the inflation report.

S&P 500 futures (SPX) +0.5%, Nasdaq 100 futures (US100:IND) +0.8%, and Dow futures (INDU) +0.4%.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 2 basis points to 4.54%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was flat at 4.22%.

Wall Street's major averages finished Thursday's volatile trade higher, escaping potential end-of-day losses after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly reiterated his aim to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

"Markets again showed that they’re reactive to tariff headlines even if only a relatively mild tariff agenda is broadly priced in," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

Apple (AAPL) rose 3.4% in premarket trade, as its service segment reached a record high.

Intel (INTC) was up 2% in premarket trade, as it topped Q4 estimates.

The personal consumption expenditure price index will land before the bell.

December's PCE is expected to rise 0.3% M/M, or 2.6% Y/Y, up from 0.1% and 2.4%, respectively, in November. The consensus for core PCE, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, is +0.2% M/M and +2.8% Y/Y vs. +0.1% M/M and +2.8% Y/Y in the prior month.

"Inflation is certainly a market focus today. The U.S. December PCE deflator core inflation measure is expected to be stable in year-over-year terms, with food and fuel adding a little to the headline rate. French and German preliminary consumer price data are also due," UBS's Paul Donovan said.

January Chicago PMI will also be released today and is expected to come in at 40.3.

Inflation remains a concern for the Federal Reserve and provides the chief reason why the Federal Open Market Committee didn't cut rates at its policy meeting on Wednesday. The personal income and outlays report, which the U.S. Commerce Department will release on Friday morning, will provide some more detail on where inflation is heading.

