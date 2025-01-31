Protector Forsikring ASA (PSKRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCPK:PSKRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Henrik Hoye - CEO

Bjarte Jensen - Director Public Sector UK

Conference Call Participants

Hakon Astrup - DNB Markets

Jan Erik - ABG

Herman Zahl - Pareto Securities

Henrik Hoye

Welcome to the Presentation of Full Year 2024 Results for Protector Forsikring. We’ll focus on the full year results and make some comments on the quarter four throughout the presentation where there is something special to comment. And I think it’s okay that we have questions during the presentation. That gives a better dynamic. So please feel free to raise your hand where you have questions. And we’ll also have some time after the presentation, of course, for questions.

We had a session this morning with the employees, as always. One of the targets for next year on the company level is data quality. I think that’s related to a lot of our culture. But over time, it should be something that drives both cost and quality leadership. And it really needs to be owned by everyone who works in Protector. So we spent some time on understanding what that is and setting targets for that for 2025 and the longer term.

So to 2024, I will get back to this slide, which is the summary. So I think I’ll very soon jump into the different parts of the result. But when it comes to other highlights, we sent out a volume update on the 21st of January, including the 1st of January, 2025 growth. And parts of that has to do with France, which we have talked about before. So, today I also have Bjarte, who is an important part of the project in France, to say a few words around the status in France.