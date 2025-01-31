The AI transformation continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with the agentic AI theme being the latest in gaining traction in recent months. AI agents and customized assistants garnered a substantial increase in airtime during the latest tech earnings season kicked
Meta Platforms Vs. Microsoft: The DeepSeek And Agentic AI Showdown
Summary
- Both Meta Platforms and Microsoft have outperformed expectations in their latest Q4 2024 and FY Q2 2025 earnings updates, respectively.
- And while both have provided softer-than-anticipated revenue prospects for the current quarter, only Meta has continued to win the hearts of investors while confidence in Microsoft faltered.
- The divergence of the market's post-earnings response for both stocks highlights the value attributable to generative AI's next frontier development -- namely, customizable agents.
- The emerging agentic AI theme is likely a key catalyst for furthering big tech's valuation prospects this year, with Meta and Microsoft being key beneficiaries in their own rights.
