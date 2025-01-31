Intel Q4: Can They Turn It Around?

Cappuccino Finance
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Intel Corporation faces significant challenges, including shrinking market share and revenue, but has a solid turnaround plan addressing core issues.
  • The plan includes new manufacturing projects, a foundry business spin-off, and partnerships with AWS to regain technology leadership.
  • Despite recent losses, Intel's financial strength, with $24B in cash and strategic investments, supports its recovery efforts.
  • INTC investors should brace for volatility as Intel navigates fierce competition and executes its turnaround strategy.

Ship in storm on the sea

Marcus Millo

Investment Thesis

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and sells computer components such as CPUs and memory chips for businesses and consumers. They have been one of the largest semiconductor companies in the

This article was written by

Cappuccino Finance
2.96K Followers

I believe in fundamental analysis and disciplined market research. I have strong quant background with a Ph.D. (Chemical Engineering, University of California, Santa Barbara) in model predictive control and an MBA (Jones School of Business, Rice University). My primary focus is to identify 1) small cap companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential, 2) large cap companies going through temporary set-backs, and 3) stable companies with solid dividend yields and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News