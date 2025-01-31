Finning International (TSX:FTT:CA) (OTCPK:FINGF) is the largest authorized dealer for Caterpillar (CAT) equipment in numerous global jurisdictions and has been so for over 90 years, including Western Canada, South America, and the UK & Ireland. This includes not only new
Finning: A Well-Run Picks And Shovels Play On Increased Mining Investment
Summary
- Finning International is a stable company with growing revenue, disciplined capital allocation, and a strong dividend yield, making it an attractive long-term investment.
- The company’s focus on product support provides resilience against capital expenditure cycles, ensuring steady revenue even during challenging times.
- Current market conditions are mixed, but opportunities in South America and potential political changes in Canada could boost profitability and investment.
- Major risks include potential global spending retrenchment and the unlikely cancellation of its Caterpillar arrangement, but FINGF's strong fundamentals offer a margin of safety.
