Ternium (NYSE:TX), a steel producer in the Americas, suffered a large drop in the stock in the second half of 2024 that at one point came close to slicing its market cap by a third. This happened for a
Ternium: Appealing And Risky At The Same Time
Summary
- TX is an appealing stock in a number of ways, which includes a generous dividend and relatively low multiples.
- The stock has been weighed down by tough conditions in the steel market and the uncertainty of what tariffs could bring.
- TX has not done so badly considering the circumstances and there is reason to think 2025 could be a better year than 2024.
- Long TX has a number of things going for it, but one must be aware of the risks hanging over TX, which could prove disruptive.
