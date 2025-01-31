Nickel Miners News For The Month Of January 2025

Summary

  • Nickel spot prices were lower the last month.
  • Nickel market news - Nornickel: "Around 40% of all nickel producers are loss-making at the current price." Indonesia is considering policy to reduce nickel mining quota in 2025 to 150kt.
  • Nickel company news - Nornickel nickel production in 2024 decreased 2% to 205 kt. Vale's nickel production was slightly lower in 2024 at ~160kt.
  • IGO - Nova operating and financial performance impacted by lower grades. Nickel Industries record nickel ore produced at Hengjaya Mine in Indonesia.
  • Nickel Industries announces Sampala Project Exploration Target of 350 to 700 million dmt at 0.9% to 1.1% nickel. Centaurus Metals announced exceptional quality 34% Nickel Concentrate from Jaguar pilot plant.
Nickel is a chemical element, pure industrial use or in metal alloys, corrosion resistant, stainless steel

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the nickel miners news for January.

The past month saw nickel prices lower and LME inventory still rising. The hope for 2025 is that Indonesia enacts significant supply cutbacks.

Nickel price news

As of January 30, the nickel spot

