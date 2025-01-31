The just-released flash estimate of German inflation for January is a welcome surprise for both consumers and the European Central Bank, showing a drop in headline inflation to 2.3% year-on-year, from 2.6% YoY in December. Core inflation came down
German January Inflation Brings Some Relief For The ECB
Summary
- As national measures dropped, the European measure remained unchanged.
- German inflation should bring some relief for the ECB as it takes away fears of a further re-acceleration.
- As long as the eurozone can avoid a more stagflationary scenario, the ECB can continue cutting rates far into neutral territory or even below, in case eurozone growth persistently disappoints.
