Early on in the Q4 earnings season, the tech sector has mostly produced a lot of disappointments, with merely good (but not great) earnings unable to sustain the sharp rallies that tech stocks have seen over the past year. Atlassian (
Atlassian: Superb Growth Doesn't Justify Rich Valuation
Summary
- Atlassian stock rallied after Q2 showed strong revenue growth, beating expectations and lifting full-year guidance while not decelerating at all from Q1's growth pace.
- These strong results are a relief after direct competitor ServiceNow released a disappointing deceleration in its results, and fell ~10% in the aftermath.
- The company's AI product Rovo is driving strong upsells to higher tier SKUs, but potential long-term risks include reduced seat expansion due to AI-driven workforce reductions.
- With Atlassian trading at a ~13x forward revenue multiple, the stock is already priced for perfection despite strong results. I remain neutral.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.