Over the past few years, many real estate companies have been impacted by the rate hikes of the Fed. As a result, real estate stocks were out of favor and many REITs had their stock prices decline by
FrontView REIT: Negatives Outweigh The Positives
Summary
- FrontView REIT's IPO received little attention due to Fed rate hikes impacting real estate stocks, causing many REITs to decline by over 30%.
- FrontView REIT operates in the net lease retail subcategory, making it similar to a bond proxy as tenants cover maintenance, taxes, and insurance.
- The company owns 278 outparcel properties in 31 states, with prime locations in 24 of the top 30 Metropolitan Areas, enhancing its portfolio value.
- Despite some strengths (incl. internal management and good geographical exposure) the negatives (debt profile, segment exposure, valuation) outweigh the positives.
