Franklin Municipal Ladder 5-20 Year SMA Q4 2024 Commentary

Jan. 31, 2025
Summary

  • The 5-20 year laddered strategy underperformed the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index for the quarter.
  • The strategy’s duration exposure detracted from relative results, led by an overweight to bonds with seven to 20 years to maturity, as muni yields rose across the curve during the quarter.
  • Fundamentals in the muni market remain stable and should be supportive of the asset class over the medium to long term.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

Since Inception (12/31/2019)

Franklin Municipal Ladder 5-20 Year SMA - Pure GROSS

-1.43

-0.07

-0.07

-1.62

0.40

0.40

