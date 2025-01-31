The following slide deck was published by Baker Hughes Company in conjunction with their 2024 Q4 earnings call.
Baker Hughes Company 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
Q4: 2025-01-30 Earnings SummaryEPS of $0.70 beats by $0.07 | Revenue of $7.36B (7.74% Y/Y) beats by $293.68M
