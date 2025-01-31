GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (GBFH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:GBFH) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 29, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Ed Nigro - Executive Chairman

Ryan Sullivan - Chief Executive Officer & President

Jeff Whicker - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Coffey - Janney Montgomery Scott

Well, good morning for those of you on the West Coast, and good afternoon for those on the East Coast. This is Ed Nigro, I'm Executive Chairman of GBank Financial Holdings and GBank, and I have in the room with me Ryan Sullivan, our Chief Executive Officer and President, and also Jeff Whicker, our Chief Financial Officer, and both will be presenting today with me.

And I'd like to kick it off by an introductory paragraph or rather statement that's important. And we'll set the tone for this call. On January 10 of 2025, the GBFH filed on a confidential basis a selling shareholder re-offer of securities on an SEC Form S-1. In other words, we filed a registration statement for the 1,081,081 shares that we sold in a private placement offering in October, which I believe we concluded in October of 2024.

Now, we filed for the registration of those shares as we had indicated we would in the offering document. This is also a filing to become a registered SEC company. Now, we must carefully control our communications, especially through this registration process. Even though we have no shares for sale, we're not doing an IPO. We are subject to many of the same application procedures and SEC rules and regulations.

And most important among those are forward-looking statements and offerings during this period of registration from which we need to refrain. So you will notice, and we will not have as many forward-looking statements in order to comply with SEC regulations. We