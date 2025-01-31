Buy 1 Safer Ideal January Dog Of 35 Barron's Pro-Picked 2025 Dividends

Jan. 31, 2025 10:56 AM ETT, CRM, WYNN, NVO, AZN, ASIX, AMAT, SJM, AGNC, AER, NLY, LAZ, EPD, JAAA, FLMI, PM, NFG, FOX, UNTY, SSNC
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
(18min)

Summary

  • Barron’s 2025 Roundtable features stock picks from top financial experts, highlighting 65 select stocks with a focus on high-yield dividend opportunities.
  • Analysts estimate top ten Barron’s Pro Picks could net 19.46% to 35.09% gains by January 2026, with Salesforce and Wynn Resorts leading.
  • The "Dividend Dogs" strategy identifies high-yield stocks, with AT&T emerging as the sole "safer" ideal candidate among top picks.
  • Analysts predict a 16.60% advantage for the five lowest-priced, highest-yield stocks, emphasizing the potential for significant gains in 2025.
  • Barron’s New-Year (NY) Roundtable (RT), published in three issues 1/13-27/2025, listed 46 dividend picks as the best of 2025.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

happy new year 2025 with a dog, black background.

Vincent Scherer/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on three Barron's Weekly articles revealing 65 select stocks for the New-Year 2025. Those articles were:

Barron's Roundtable Experts #1

The first week's January 13 Roundtable installment, of three, featured 2 panelists' economic

Get The Full Barron's Roundtable Picture

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the lead-ups to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on akk your favorite, least favorite of curiosity dividend stock tickers to make them eligible for my future FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
30.98K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T--
AT&T Inc.
CRM--
Salesforce, Inc.
WYNN--
Wynn Resorts, Limited
NVO--
Novo Nordisk A/S
AZN--
AstraZeneca PLC
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News