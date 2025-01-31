AZZ: Tailwinds From Reshoring And Infrastructure Spending

Jan. 31, 2025 11:06 AM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research
1.1K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • AZZ Inc. reported strong Q3'25 results with revenue growth of 5.8% and significant margin expansion, making it a compelling buy at current levels.
  • The company’s Metal Coatings and Precoat Metals segments both showed improved profitability, with EBITDA margins exceeding targets and contributing to overall financial strength.
  • AZZ is well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by infrastructure spending, data center expansion, and the shift from plastic to aluminum in the beverage industry.
  • Trading at a discount to historical and peer valuations, AZZ offers good value with double-digit EPS growth potential and a favorable macroeconomic environment.
Worker working factory production line

alvarez

Introduction

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has been on my watchlist for a while and I think the latest Q3'25 results have piqued my interest enough to take a small position. As a leading provider in the metal coatings sector, AZZ operates through

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research
1.1K Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AZZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AZZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AZZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News