I have been on a quest for low-risk/high-return stocks in the energy sector and one that caught my attention early this January was the nuclear technology company, Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR). The stock is
Lightbridge Corporation: Still A Long Way To Profitability
Summary
- Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear technology company developing proprietary nuclear fuel, currently rated as a hold due to its lack of profitability and revenue.
- LTBR's strategic partnership with Oklo Inc. aims to co-locate fuel fabrication facilities and explore nuclear waste recycling, enhancing cost efficiency and sustainability.
- Despite zero revenues and a net loss increase, LTBR has a strong working capital of $25.9 million and no outstanding debt, sustaining operations for 24 months.
- The commercialization of Lightbridge fuel is projected to begin in the 2040s, with potential acceleration through increased irradiation test capacities and strategic partnerships.
