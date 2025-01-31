U.S. Inflation Cools Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Summary

  • The US Fed's favoured inflation measure - the core personal consumer expenditure price deflator - rose 0.2%MoM/2.8%YoY in December as consensus predicted.
  • Inflation remains on the path towards 2%, but with huge uncertainty over regulatory, tariff, fiscal and immigration policy, the central bank will be keeping monetary policy unchanged until June, we believe.
  • Meanwhile, the employment cost index for fourth quarter 2024 was also in line with expectations, rising 0.9% QoQ.

By James Knightley

Today’s US data suggests that inflation remains on the path towards 2%, but with huge uncertainty over regulatory, tariff, fiscal and immigration policy, the central bank can’t leave anything to chance and will be keeping monetary policy unchanged until

This article was written by

