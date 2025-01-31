Nvidia Downgrade: DeepSeek Changes The Game, But I'm Not Selling
Summary
- A lot has been said about DeepSeek’s model advancement techniques that undermine the need for Nvidia Corporation’s ultra-powerful GPUs, particularly as the business of training AI models offers indefensible moats.
- As the game shifts towards “distillation” workloads, investors should not overlook Nvidia’s savvy positioning, while its industry-leading chips remain valuable amid the development of AGI, and complex video-generation models.
- Nevertheless, DeepSeek is likely to trigger an innovation wave at the software application layer, conducive to investors rotating into software stocks, amplifying the risk of NVDA stock underperforming in 2025.
- As the IPO market opens up under the Trump administration, capital is likely to flow towards new multi-bagger opportunities, while Nvidia’s biggest stock gains are likely in the rearview mirror.
- NVDA has been downgraded to a “hold” rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
