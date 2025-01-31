Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares have continued to bleed in 2025 following a number of negative catalysts beginning with a missed filing deadline back in 2024. With shares now down more than 40% over the last 12
Super Micro Computer: This Stock Is A Coin Flip, Not An Investment
Summary
- Super Micro shares continue their march downwards, down 40%+ in the last 12 months.
- Governance issues and the deterioration of operating results remain my primary concerns.
- With the delisting deadline fast approaching, long-term investors should steer clear of this value trap.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.