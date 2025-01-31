AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Liz Shea - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Rob Michael - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Stewart - Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Roopal Thakkar - Executive Vice President, Research & Development, Chief Scientific Officer

Scott Reents - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Carrie Strom - Senior Vice President of AbbVie, and President of Global Allergan Aesthetics

Conference Call Participants

Vamil Divan - Guggenheim Securities

Chris Schott - J.P. Morgan

Geoff Meacham - Citigroup

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

David Risinger - Leerink Partners

Steve Scala - TD Cowen

Tim Anderson - Bank of America

Chris Raymond - Piper Sandler

Trung Huynh - UBS

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AbbVie Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only until the question-and-answer portion of this call. [Operator Instructions] Today's call is also being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to introduce Ms. Liz Shea, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Liz Shea

Thank you. Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Also on the call with me today are Rob Michael, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Stewart, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer; Roopal Thakkar, Executive Vice President, Research & Development, Chief Scientific Officer; Scott Reents, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; and Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics.

Before we get started, I'll note that some statements we make today may be considered forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause