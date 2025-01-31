Last November, I initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) suggesting the stock as a strong buy around $461/share. This was due to the commercialization potential of three drugs, namely CASGEVY, JOURNAVX (suzetrigine) and ALYFTREK (vanzacaftor triple). In mid-December Vertex saw a volatile period punctuated
Vertex Pharma Stock Surges After FDA Approves Non-Opioid Pain Drug
Summary
- JOURNAVX, a non-opioid analgesic, shows significant promise in treating pain with a superior safety profile, addressing a critical unmet need compared to opioids with FDA approval just announced.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to execute its commercialization of three new drugs, JOURNAVX, CASGEVY, and ALYFTREK. Two of which have been approved by the FDA since December.
- Vertex's valuation appears high due to recent expenses, but analysts expect substantial earnings growth in 2025 as acquisition and clinical expenses subside.
- With multiple ongoing clinical trials and a robust pipeline, Vertex is poised to exceed conservative analyst revenue projections, making the stock a STRONG BUY with a 12-month price of $550/share.
