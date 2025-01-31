2025 is off to a great start. The January Barometer, an old Wall Street adage that asserts strong full-year returns are in store if the first-month finishes in the green, signals fair-weather conditions for US equities. The SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (
Stocks Jump In January Amid Solid Macro Data, Strong Earnings
Summary
- January 2025 saw strong gains across US and international equities, with the S&P 500 up 3% and developed markets outperforming.
- Health Care led sector performance, driven by rebounds in Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth Group, and Johnson & Johnson, while only I.T. was down.
- Inflation remains a concern, with Headline PCE Inflation at 2.6% in December, above the Fed's 2% target, but trends may favor the FOMC.
- Corporate earnings are solid, with a 79% beat rate for Q4 and strong GDP growth projections, but February and March could bring volatility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGG, IBIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.