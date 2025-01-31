Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been in the spotlight this week after releasing its Qwen 2.5 Max AI model, just a few days after DeepSeek's V3 and R1 models made waves in the US.
Alibaba: Will Qwen 2.5 Max Lift The Stock Back To Glory?
Summary
- I think Alibaba’s launch of the Qwen 2.5 Max AI model is a positive move for its cloud computing business.
- I find investor sentiment improving after the 2020 selloff, with the stock showing an uptrend in the past year. Options market activity suggests a continuation of this trend.
- Nonetheless, I’m concerned about competition from Pinduoduo, JD.com, and emerging AI players like SenseTime and Baidu.
- I rate Alibaba as a cautious buy after noting its initial steps toward a potential pivot to AI and cloud computing while moving away from its stagnant core commerce business.
