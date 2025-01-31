Elisa Oyj (ELMUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Elisa Oyj (OTCPK:ELMUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Vesa Sahivirta - Head of Investor Relations

Topi Manner - Chief Executive Officer

Jari Kinnunen - Chief Financial Officer

Artem Beletski - SEB

Sami Sarkamies - Danske Bank

Felix Henriksson - Nordea

Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC

Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS

Siyi He - Citi

Joshua Mills - BNPP Exane

Ajay Soni - JPMorgan

Ulrich Rathe - Bernstein

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Vesa Sahivirta

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Elisa's Fourth Quarter 2024 Analyst Meeting and Conference Call. I'm Vesa Sahivirta, Head of Investor Relations. We have also some audience here in our headquarters. We start with a presentation followed by Q&A.

And then we are ready to start. So I give to Topi. Please go ahead.

Topi Manner

Thank you, Vesa. And yes, good day, everybody, here in the room as well as participating remotely and welcome to this Elisa Q4 earnings call. Let's get right down to business and look at the Q4 '24 highlights.

During the quarter, our revenue increased to 2.9%. Of the quarters during '24, full year of '24, this was the best quarter in terms of revenue growth, driven by strong growth in our IDS part of the business and also increase in mobile service revenue.

The comparable EBITDA was up 3.3% during the quarter. Mobile service revenue up 4.1% and as stated for international digital services, Q4 was very strong. During the quarter, our revenue increased on year-on-year basis when compared with Q4 '23 with 77% supported by M&A.