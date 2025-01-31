ASML: DeepSeek Impact Exaggerated, Strong Buy
Summary
- ASML reported strong Q4 earnings, driven by AI chip demand, with €9.26B revenue and €6.85 EPS, beating consensus estimates.
- The semiconductor equipment maker forecasts 15% revenue growth for FY 2025, indicating robust demand for its lithography systems.
- ASML benefited from strong order inflows in Q4, and the confirmed outlook for FY 2025 indicates that the market overreacts to the DeepSeek news.
- ASML's earnings multiplier was compressed down to 24X, but the recent AI stock sell-off presents a buying opportunity for investors.
- Risks include potential cyclical slowdowns in AI chip spending, but ASML's strong fundamentals and outlook mitigate concerns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, AMD, NVDA, AVGO, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.