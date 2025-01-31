I’ll say it one more time: things are happening so fast in media, that I don’t always have time to write about everything I want to write about. The topic today is Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) and its
Warner Bros. Discovery: A Disturbing New Report Raises Big Questions
Summary
- Warner Bros. Discovery's recent developments, including Comcast's new skinny bundle excluding key Turner networks, raise concerns about Warner's carriage deal terms and potential revenue loss.
- Despite initial optimism, conflicting reports about Warner's affiliate rate cuts and Comcast's newfound flexibility to drop Turner networks cast doubt on Warner's market position.
- The exclusion of Turner networks from Comcast's bundle could significantly impact Warner's core business, given Turner's reliance on NBA viewership and linear affiliate fees.
- I maintain an 'Avoid' rating on Warner Bros. Discovery due to unresolved uncertainties and the potential negative financial impact of these recent developments.
