Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yan Jin - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Craig Arnold - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Paulo Ruiz - President and Chief Operating Officer

Olivier Leonetti - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Snyder - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research

Deane Dray - RBC

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Chad Dillard - Bernstein

Andy Kaplowitz - Citi

David Raso - Evercore ISI

Phil Buller - Berenberg

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Eaton Fourth Quarter 2024, Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Yan Jin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Yan Jin

Hi. Good morning. Thank you all for joining us for Eaton's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Craig Arnold, our Chairman and CEO; Paulo Ruiz, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Olivier Leonetti, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our agenda today includes the opening remarks by Craig, then he will turn it over to Olivier, who will highlight the company's performance in the fourth quarter. We will then turn it over to Paulo, who will provide the guidance for Q1 and the full year 2025.

As we have done on our past calls, we will take questions at the end of our closed commentary. The press release and the presentation we'll go through today have been posted on our website. This presentation, including the adjusted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow and other non-GAAP measures. They