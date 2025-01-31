TDK Corporation (TTDKY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TDK Corporation (OTCPK:TTDKY) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Tetsuji Yamanishi - Senior EVP and CFO

Tetsuji Yamanishi

It's time to start TDK Corporation's Third Quarter Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending in March 2025. Thank you very much for being here despite your busy schedules.

I'm Yamanishi. Thank you very much for attending our earnings call in large numbers for the third quarter of fiscal year ending in March 2025. I am delighted to share our consolidated Q3 results as well as full-year projections. Let me start with the key points of the Q3 cumulative results. During the quarter, the economic conditions remained resilient in North America and continued to slow down in Europe and China amid the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, resulting in persistent instability with regional disparities.

In addition, the Japanese yen continued to depreciate particularly against the US dollar and euro. In the electronics market, which impacts our performance, the production volume of ICT products increased from last year, mainly driven by replacement demand, as well as launch of new models. Demand for smartphones, laptops and tablets remained strong. Demand for nearline HDDs for data centers recovered significantly.

On the other hand, in the industrial equipment market, overall capital investment demand