Buy And Sleep Well: 10 High‐Yield Dividend Aristocrats For A Record‐High Stock Market

Feb. 01, 2025 7:00 AM ETMO, BTI, EPD, O, PII, TROW, CVX, FRT, KMB, HRL
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
(13min)

Summary

  • The market's recent volatility highlights the irrationality of short-term movements, making high-yield dividend aristocrats attractive for stable, long-term returns.
  • High-yield aristocrats offer an average yield of 5.3%, significantly higher than the S&P and other high-yield ETFs. They also have solid growth prospects.
  • These top 10 aristocrats are undervalued by 18%, providing a 29% upside potential within 12 months and 11.9% CAGR long-term returns.
  • A-credit rated risk management and strong fundamentals make these aristocrats low-risk, high-reward investments, ideal for Buffett-style deep value investing.
  • Just remember that proper risk management and diversification are crucial because the fundamentals can deteriorate for any company.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

It's been a crazy week. On Monday, stocks plunged due to worries that America's AI pre-eminence might be at risk.

The very next day, the stock market soared by

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Weekly Screening Videos. 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's $4.5 million real money family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
114.72K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
O--
Realty Income Corporation
PII--
Polaris Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News